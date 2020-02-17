LaGrange residents put out burning mattress at their Sanford Ave. home

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in LaGrange were called to a home in the 10 block of Sanford Ave. in reference to a structure fire, but the residents of the home had already put it out when they arrived.
The units that first arrived on the scene saw light smoke coming from the residence and discovered a mattress that had been burning in an upstairs bedroom.
Occupants of the residence had already extinguished the fire.
The $500 mattress has been declared a total loss.
Crews have determined that the cause of the fire is suspicious. The LaGrange Fire Department and the LaGrange Police Department are continuing to investigate.
