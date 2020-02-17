More Rain in Store This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday starting off with cloudy skies and patchy fog, giving gloomy vibes to the start of the work week. Over the next 24 hours though, a warming trend takes over despite the unsettled weather pushing highs back into the 60s this afternoon and nearing 70 on Tuesday. Isolated light rain showers and patchy drizzle are possible at times today, but most will stay dry.
Scattered showers will be around Tuesday with the best rain and thunderstorm coverage reserved for Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Another wave of rain moves in Thursday before our next cold front brings another blast of more winter-like air going into Friday. We look briefly dry and eventually sunnier again Friday into the weekend, but rain chances look to be a possibility again early next week too. With our next cold front, temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday (highs may struggle to get warmer than the 40s), and lows will be back in the 30s by Saturday morning.
