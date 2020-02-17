Opelika man charged with attempted murder after shooting near Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars after shooting a 22-year-old Auburn man at an apartment complex near the campus of Auburn University.
23-year-old Demarrius Travell Bridges was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with attempted murder.
The arrest and charge come in connection to a shooting at Evergreen Apartments on S. College St. in which a 22-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he is currently listed in stable condition.
Bridges is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to contact APD at 334-501-3140.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.