Opelika police investigating armed robbery at Citgo on Geneva St.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Citgo gas station on Geneva St.
Officers were dispatched to the gas station in the 1400 block of Geneva St. at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Both suspects are being described as teenagers. One was reportedly wearing an orange jacket with blue jeans and the other was wearing a black jacket with blue jeans. Both were reportedly armed with handguns.
No injuries were reported in connection to this incident.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220.
