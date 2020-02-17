Shooting along Hwy. 14 in Notasulga confirmed to be murder-suicide

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WTVM) - A shooting that left one person injured and two others dead has been confirmed to be a murder-suicide.
Notasulga Police Chief Eric Richardson says officers were called to a residence along Hwy. 14 and Trammer Mill Rd. at approximately 2:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed that two people were shot at that location and a third was shot at a second location, but did not confirm if the two shot at the initial scene were the deceased victims.
Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says that 73-year-old David Redding was shot and killed before 29-year-old Stephen Alexander turned the gun on himself.
The witness who was also shot is currently in stable condition.
The bodies of Redding and Alexander have been sent for autopsies.
There is no word on a relationship between Redding and Alexander.
