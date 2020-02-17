Weapons found in student parking lot of Smiths Station High School

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A routine search of the student parking lot at Smiths Station High School found weapons in one of the vehicles.
Several prohibited items were located in a vehicle left unattended in the area.
School administration and the school resource officer team were able to quickly locate the owner of the vehicle and get inside.
The items inside the car were determined to be weapons, but it was not confirmed what type of weapons they were.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office retrieved and secured the weapons.
Lee County Schools superintendent Dr. Mac McCoy says there was no time where anyone’s safety was at risk.
Dr. McCoy also saying in a statement, in part,
Details on the person responsible for bringing weapons onto school property have not been released at this time.
