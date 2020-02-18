Beasley: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) _ Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.8 million.
The Naples, Florida-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.
The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $72.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $13.5 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $261.6 million.
The company's shares closed at $4. A year ago, they were trading at $4.38.
