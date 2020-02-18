Birmingham Bound: Central tops Auburn in SE Regional Final

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Central punched its ticket to the Final Four in AHSAA 7A girls basketball Tuesday with a 72-61 win over their rival Auburn High Tigers.
“It was exciting to be regional champs,” Tournament MVP Sierra Roberts said.
Things were close throughout the early part of the contest. Late in the second quarter, Central led 22-18, then went on an 8-2 run to close out the half with a 10-point lead, 30-20.
That lead ballooned to as many as 19 in the second half, with Central up 57-38 with less than five minutes to play. Then Auburn made a run of its own. Their run of 20-8 pulled them within seven points with 1:29 to go in the contest.
Central held on, and a pair of buckets from Roberts inside of a minute to go gave Central a double-digit lead again, and they were able to pick up the victory and clinch a spot in next week’s State Semifinals.
“They wanted to win, they prepared to win, and they just didn’t let up," coach Carolyn Wright said of her Central team.
Auburn’s season, meanwhile, comes to an end with a final record of 21-11.
“I brought back one kid that played in this type of environment, Olivia Porter," Auburn coach Courtney Prtichett said. “Everybody’s new, so we got a chance to see some great things, some young kids. We’re really excited about Syriah (Daniels), you know Coral (Helanych) had a good game so we just have to go back to the drawing board and go back to work.”
Now Central moves on to face Hoover in the state semi’s next week. They clinched the area, now the region, and there’s one more goal to accomplish.
Roberts led Central with 15 points and 6 assists.
Olivia Porter was the leading scorer for the Tigers. She had a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds.
