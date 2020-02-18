Columbus police investigating shooting on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police responded to a shooting on Veterans Parkway near 7th St. Monday afternoon. The shooting happened sometime before 2:00PM in front of the Georgia Department of Labor.
A Columbus man who goes by Brother Al says he lives just a few blocks over from where the shooting happened.
“It’s just so much violence going down in our neighborhood now because of the scourge of hard drugs and a misunderstanding among each other. We have to get back to the old way where we used to as a community love each other and help each other," he said.
Monday’s shooting is just a few blocks away from where authorities say 29-year-old Ronnie Jackson Jr. was shot and killed on 5th Avenue last week.
Brother Al says he was leaving Jackson’s funeral, which was held across the street from the Georgia Department of Labor, when he heard about Monday afternoon’s shooting.
“It makes my heart beat fast and it makes me sick inside when somebody is hurt like this and just senseless killings keep going on. It almost get to the point where I get kind of sick," he explained.
A few people we spoke with in the area tell me they heard several gunshots Monday afternoon. Detectives from the Robbery and Assault Unit were on scene investigating.
