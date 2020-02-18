Downright Dreary Weather Persists

After picking up a good 1-3” of additional rain by Thursday, we look to dry out again on Friday and for the first part of the weekend. Expect some lingering clouds Friday with more sunshine gradually returning. Highs will be back in the 50s by then and lows down to near freezing on Saturday. The dry reprieve will be short-lived though; the pattern hints at more unsettled weather back in the forecast as early as Monday of next week.