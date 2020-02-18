Downright Dreary Weather Persists

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A forlorn Tuesday across the Valley with more clouds, rain, and fog to deal with—and even some thunder and lightning in the mix! Even though the rain won’t last all day long, off-and-on showers and storms in the forecast warrant having the umbrella around all day, and you should keep it nearby through Thursday.
Looks like our next best rain coverage will be tonight into Wednesday morning before a brief lull Wednesday afternoon prior to another round of rain that night into Thursday. Though we should warm up to near 70 today as a warm front lifts northward from the Gulf, the temperature trend looks cooler in the days ahead. A strong cold front headed our way Thursday will drop temperatures through the day, making for a blustery, chilly, and rainy day with highs in the 40s during the afternoon.
After picking up a good 1-3” of additional rain by Thursday, we look to dry out again on Friday and for the first part of the weekend. Expect some lingering clouds Friday with more sunshine gradually returning. Highs will be back in the 50s by then and lows down to near freezing on Saturday. The dry reprieve will be short-lived though; the pattern hints at more unsettled weather back in the forecast as early as Monday of next week.
