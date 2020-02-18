Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 and was an immediate afterthought. Fellow driver Ryan Newman was hospitalized in serious condition after a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway during the final lap. It took nearly two hours for NASCAR to announce Newman did not have life threatening injuries. Hamlin was criticized for celebrating his second consecutive Daytona 500 win. He says he was unaware Newman was injured. Newman is a 42-year-old NASCAR veteran. The series did not disclose the exact nature of his injuries.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Newman was involved in a ghastly crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 that hospitalized him with non-life threatening injuries. NASCAR delivered the news nearly two hours after Newman was extricated from his race car. He remains in serious condition. The wait for the update was excruciating for fellow NASCAR drivers and fans across auto racing. Safety crews rushed to Newman's No. 6 Ford and worked to get the 42-year-old driver out his seat. His car was on fire as it skidded to a stop.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson finished 35th in his expected final Daytona 500. Johnson led a ceremonial pace lap before the start of the race. The 44-year-old Johnson won five straight championships from 2006 through 2010. His 83 career victories are tied with Cale Yarborough for sixth all time. Johnson had a strong No. 48 Chevrolet but was collected in a late-race wreck that ended his day. Johnson called the Daytona 500 a ‘cool race’ to be part of all these years.
DENVER (AP) — Nikita Kucherov stole the puck from Nathan MacKinnon and scored 3:03 into overtime, sending the Tampa Bay Lightning to a franchise-record 11th straight win, 4-3 over the Colorado Avalanche. Cameron Gaunce and Alex Killorn scored 16 seconds apart during the Bolts' three-goal second period before Colorado came back to force overtime. Steven Stamkos also had a goal for Tampa Bay in the second period that erased a 1-0 deficit, and Bolts goaltender Curtis McElhinney stopped 24 shots despite getting bowled over by Colorado's J.T. Compher midway through the third period, sparking the first of two brawls in a tense ending.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are slowing down a move to give college athletes the right to profit from endorsement deals. That would give the NCAA more time to address the issue of compensation for the 450,000 athletes under its purview. The Florida Legislature appears on track to follow in the heels of California, which last year enacted a first-in-the-nation law allowing student athletes to make money off their names much like professional athletes now do. While the California law won't go into effect until 2023, the proposal in Florida would have become law this summer. But a state Senate committee on Monday sought to delay the law so the NCAA has more time to resolve the matter on its own.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Several NASCAR executives were stationed at entrances around Daytona International Speedway to welcome fans back to the rain-postponed Daytona 500. Lesa France Kennedy, the granddaughter of NASCAR's founder, and chief operating officer Steve Phelps were among those greeting fans. Ben Kennedy, the great grandson of NASCAR's founder, was checking bags at one injector. Jill Gregory, chief marketing officer, was working another. It was a clear attempt at apologizing a day after rain dampened the 62nd running of “The Great American Race.” The race resumed under sunny skies Monday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright has died. Her attorney says she died Monday of a heart attack Monday. She had been hospitalized in recent weeks because of a fall. Wright won 82 LPGA tournaments, including 13 majors. She joined the fledgling LPGA in 1955 and her 82 wins place her second on the all-time list behind Kathy Whitworth, who won 88. She retired from the tour in 1969 because of foot issues. The Associated Press named her Female Golfer of the Century in 1999. Mickey Wright was 85.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill says the team's spring training camp has as much talent as he has ever seen. That's only modest praise given that the Marlins have endured 10 consecutive losing seasons, all with Hill in the front office. After losing 105 times in 2019, they could be much improved and still finish last in the NL East. But the Marlins do believe they're finally on the upswing in Year 3 of the Derek Jeter regime. Majority owner Bruce Sherman says the Marlins are “going to put a championship-type quality team on the field.”