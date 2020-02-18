LaGrange fire crews contain house fire on Oak Lane

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews battled a house fire in LaGrange Tuesday morning.
The fire happened in the 100 block of Oak Lane. Fire units responded to the report of the fire at 9:10 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the home.
According to the LaGrange Fire Department, the fire originated in the laundry room, located in the rear of the home. The cause of the fire is determined to be a dryer that was left running when all occupants left the house.
The house received fire damage to its rear as well as heat, smoke, and water damage.
The Red Cross was called to assist the residents of the home.
