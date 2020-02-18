Masonite: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.
The door maker for the housing industry posted revenue of $531.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $44.6 million, or $1.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.18 billion.
Masonite expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $5.25 per share.
Masonite shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $81.12, a rise of 41% in the last 12 months.
