More Rain on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another good soaking is on the way with rain moving back into the area tonight, overnight, and into early Wednesday morning. We can’t rule out some additional showers during the day tomorrow, and then get ready for more rain Wednesday night into the day on Thursday. Another couple of inches are possible, and we will be monitoring the flooding threat since a flood watch is already in effect for some of our counties. Temperatures will be dropping in a big way on Thursday - we’ll spend most of the day in the 40s - so it will be chilly, breezy, and wet. Heading into Friday and the weekend, look for cooler temperatures (upper 40s and lower 50s on Friday and mid 50s on Saturday ) with a good supply of sun Friday and Saturday. Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of the next storm system, and we will once again deal with wet weather Monday of next week with another good chance of rain on the way. Temperatures will be warming back up to the 60s and 70s by Sunday and Monday.