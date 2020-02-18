Mother of man killed in Upatoi home invasion facing several drug charges

UPATOI, Ga. (WTVM) - The mother of a man who was killed in a home invasion turned murder is facing several drug-related charges.
21-year-old Cross Henderson was shot at a home in the 800 block of Upatoi Ridge in January. Six suspects were arrested in connection with this death.
Henderson’s mother, Autumn Tillery, turned herself in to the Columbus Police Department Tuesday, February 18. Tillery was booked in the following charges:
- Dextroamphetamine with intent
- Pregabalin with intent
- VGCSA SCH IV (Alprazolam)
- VGCSA SCH II (Oxycotin)
- LSD with intent
- Marijuana with intent
- Methamphetamine with intent
- Drug related objects
- Maintaining a disorderly house
Tillery appeared in Recorder’s Court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
