No changes in Chattahoochee Council as Boy Scouts of America filing for bankruptcy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Boys Scouts of America is filing for bankruptcy.
The institution is preparing for a potential flood of sex abuse judgements.
Nearly 300 victims claim they were abused by scout employees and volunteers. The Chapter 11 filing automatically halts the hundreds of lawsuits.
Juan Osorio, CEO of the Chattahoochee Council says its has not filed for bankruptcy. He said there should be no change to the local scouting experience.
Read Osorio’s full statement below:
