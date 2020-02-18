No changes in Chattahoochee Council as Boy Scouts of America filing for bankruptcy

No changes in Chattahoochee Council as Boy Scouts of America filing for bankruptcy
By Olivia Gunn | February 18, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 7:02 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Boys Scouts of America is filing for bankruptcy.

The institution is preparing for a potential flood of sex abuse judgements.

Nearly 300 victims claim they were abused by scout employees and volunteers. The Chapter 11 filing automatically halts the hundreds of lawsuits.

Juan Osorio, CEO of the Chattahoochee Council says its has not filed for bankruptcy. He said there should be no change to the local scouting experience.

Read Osorio’s full statement below:

The Chattahoochee Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience. The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The Chattahoochee Council – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.