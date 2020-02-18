Residents react to apparent murder-suicide in Notasulga

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WTVM) - Over in Notasulga, Alabama police are investigating a deadly dispute. Two men are dead following a Sunday afternoon shooting. Investigators are calling their deaths a murder-suicide.
Trammell Mill Road is a dirt road where a neighbor tells me everyone is friendly with one another. No one expected an argument Sunday night would turn into three people being shot, two of those dead.
“It’s really tragic, you never think it’s going to happen next door," Tony Silva said.
Trammell Mill Road sits right on the edge of Macon County just a stone’s throw away from Lee County. It’s a dirt road you’d never imagine would be a murder scene.
“From what we’ve gathered so far a domestic dispute was taking place at this location on Trammell Mill Road, it escalated into physical violence. Three parties to that incident sustained injuries, two of those parties are deceased," Police Chief Erik Richardson said.
Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley said he deceased are 73-year-old David Redding and 29-year-old Stephen Alexander... both shot to death in what Bentley says appears to be a murder-suicide... Alexander being the alleged aggressor.
A neighbor said a witness tried to intervene but was shot. Police said that person is in stable condition. The same neighbor said Alexander was in a relationship with Redding’s daughter.
“Anytime it involves a family it is just a tragic situation and you can’t understand what’s going on, probably no one ever will," Silva said.
“I was shocked, that’s down the road," Christian Manriquez said. "I just can’t imagine what they’re going through, what their mindset is about it.”
Looking at the scene, it seems in disarray as crime scene tape sits on the property line. Police and neighbors said the family only lived here for a few months and a neighbor said they tried to live off the grid.
A crime scene like this... something out of the ordinary for the small town of Notasulga.
“This is very unusual for our area to have this type of violence, we’re a small town it’s usually very quiet," Richardson said.
This is still an active scene, police said they are waiting for state investigators to arrive to do a sweep of the property.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.