Amerigroup and Piedmont Columbus Regional partner to support ending heart disease

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amerigroup and Piedmont Columbus Regional partnered to support the end of heart disease.
The organizations hosted an event Tuesday that allowed guests to check their health and receive tips on how to prevent heart disease.
A local doctor said cardiovascular disease is more than just heart attacks. Cardiovascular disease is stroke, hypertension, and even congestive heart failure.
“Men and women are affected by it,” said Dr. Vik Chhokar. “Statistics go as high as one of three people will be affected by it up to the age of 65."
Heart disease can be caused by stress, smoking, aging, and genetics. To prevent cardiovascular disease, exercise regularly, east a colorful diet, and manage stress levels.
