City leaders meet in Atlanta for Columbus’ Day at the Capitol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Columbus city leaders spent Tuesday in Atlanta representing the city’s interests.
Mayor Skip Henderson said it’s called Columbus Day at the Capitol. Local and state leaders spend the day together talking about goals, budgets, and a legislative wish list. There were also able to score some time with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
"It's just an opportunity for us to number one, tell our story and let them know all of the great things that are going in Columbus, but also let them know some things we need,” said Henderson.
Henderson said the trip brings together the education, military, and business communities in addition to the public sector to keep Columbus “amazing.”
