UPDATE: Victim identified in suspected drive-by shooting on Brighton Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting on Brighton Rd.
Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department has confirmed that officers are investigating a shooting.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has confirmed that he has pronounced one person dead at the hospital.
Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Robert Grear.
Police say that at this time it is believed that the victim was walking down the road when a car drove by and shot him before driving off.
This is a developing story. News Leader 9 has a crew en route working to learn more information.
Keep with us on air and online for the latest details.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.