UPDATE: Victim identified in suspected drive-by shooting on Brighton Rd. in Columbus
By Alex Jones | February 19, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 4:18 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting on Brighton Rd.

Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department has confirmed that officers are investigating a shooting.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has confirmed that he has pronounced one person dead at the hospital.

Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Robert Grear.

Police say that at this time it is believed that the victim was walking down the road when a car drove by and shot him before driving off.

This is a developing story. News Leader 9 has a crew en route working to learn more information.

