Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley awards $13K in grants to community projects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley (CFCV) awarded $13,000 to help members of the community implement seven great ideas that came from or were inspired by On The Table conversations.
Many of the conversations that took place resulted in new ideas about how to collectively improve neighborhoods and communities in the Chattahoochee Valley.
CFCV invited On the Table participants to submit applications for Action Grants. Some of organizations that received action grants include Blessings Three65, Domestic Violence Roundtable, Turn Around Columbus, and Midtown, Inc.
"This has been fantastic and what it has done for me is help me understand the passion and the power of individuals," said Betsy Covington with the CFCV.
"It's called girl power,” said Desire Elliot, founder and CEO of BlessingsThree65, Inc. “We have been working and empowering girls by going into different schools and things of that nature and to help the girls with their self-esteem. The funding hasn't necessary been where we want it to be. But just to be able to receive funds for this program is just amazing."
Over the past three years, thousands of Chattahoochee Valley residents have participated in On The Table, coming together over meal-time conversations to discuss not only what’s great about the community, but also ways to make it better.
