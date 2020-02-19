Death investigation underway after body found on Cherry Ave. in Lanett

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Lanett Tuesday evening.
According to Lanett Fire & EMS, a man who appeared to be in later years was found in the 1900 block of Cherry Avenue. He was on the side of the driveway of the home he lived in.
Family members had not spoken to him in a while. The man was found when family members went to check on him. The identity of the man has not been released.
The body has been sent to the forensics lab in Montgomery for an autopsy.
