Del Monte: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.8 million in its fourth quarter.
The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.
The food producer posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $66.5 million, or $1.37 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $4.49 billion.
Del Monte shares have declined nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.
