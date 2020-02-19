Faro Technologies: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) _ Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $49.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.
The computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software company posted revenue of $104.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $62.1 million, or $3.58 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $381.8 million.
Faro Technologies shares have climbed nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.75, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FARO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FARO