Four area teams advance to AHSAA state semis on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four area teams advanced to the AHSAA state semifinals on the final day of Regionals on Tuesday.
Three of those teams played at the Southeast Regional at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
In the first of the day’s games, the Central Red Devils defeated the Auburn Tigers 72-61 to earn a spot in the Class 7A girls semis. Central (21-7) jumped out to a 10-point lead at the half, and held on thru an Auburn (21-11) second half comeback attempt. Sierra Roberts led the Red Devils with 15, en route to winning tournament MVP honors. Olivia Porter had 23 points and 11 rebounds in a losing cause.
In 6A girls, the Opelika Bulldogs went on a 20-5 second half run to hand the Dothan Wolves a 67-51 defeat. Haley Sanders had 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead Opelika (27-6) and take tourney MVP honors, while Alexis Hudgens led Dothan (23-6) with 16 points.
In 6A boys, the Eufaula Tigers opened overtime with a 7-0 run and went on to beat the Lanier Poets 86-79. The Tigers trailed by six point with under three minutes to play, pulling even at 70-70 on a three-pointer by Caleb Paige with 48 seconds left. Eiszeric Thomas led the Tigers (27-5) with 20 points, while Rodarius Thomas added 19. Antwan Burnett of the Wolves (14-14) led all scorers with 25 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, at the Northeast Regional in Jacksonville, the LaFayette Bulldogs beat the Sacred Heart Cardinals 84-49. The Bulldogs (31-0) opened the game with a 20-7 run and never looked back. The best the Cardinals (16-15) could do was cut the deficit to nine early in the second quarter. Jordan Wallace led all scorers with 25 points. Corey Boston had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Matavis Burton added 18.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.