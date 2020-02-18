Four area teams advance to AHSAA state semis on Tuesday

In 6A boys, the Eufaula Tigers opened overtime with a 7-0 run and went on to beat the Lanier Poets 86-79. The Tigers trailed by six point with under three minutes to play, pulling even at 70-70 on a three-pointer by Caleb Paige with 48 seconds left. Eiszeric Thomas led the Tigers (27-5) with 20 points, while Rodarius Thomas added 19. Antwan Burnett of the Wolves (14-14) led all scorers with 25 points and 14 rebounds.