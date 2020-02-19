Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

CAREGIVER-ASSAULT ALLEGATION
Mesa caregiver accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a caregiver at Mesa assisted living facility is accused of sexually assaulting an 85-year-old dementia patient. Mesa police arrested 58-year-old Manuel Corral on Sunday after the woman told the Heritage Village staff that he had assaulted her. Court documents show a medical exam of the woman revealed injuries consistent with what she told investigators. Corral is being held on a $75,000 bond on suspicion of six counts of sexual assault and one count each of sexual abuse and kidnapping. Police say Corral has been at Heritage Village since June 2019 and was the subject of three previous abuse investigations at adult care facilities in 2012 and 2014.
TUCSON BABY DEATH-PLEA DEALS
Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Arizona girl
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A woman who was the babysitter when a 6-month-old girl died in Tucson in 2017 has reached a plea agreement. Pima County prosecutors say Kaylie Ryan Gossett pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter and child abuse. She’s scheduled to be sentenced April 13 and could face up to 21 years in prison for manslaughter and 3 ½ years for child abuse. The baby was found unresponsive in her crib in February 2017. The infant’s mother Kylie Marie Brewer and her former boyfriend Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. reached plea deals in the case last August.
SANCTUARY POLICY BAN-COMPLAINT
Activist group files complaint against Arizona GOP lawmaker
PHOENIX (AP) — An activist group has filed an ethics complaint against the chairman of a Senate committee who cut off testimony on a proposal to enshrine a ban on “sanctuary cities” in the state constitution. Living United for Change in Arizona says in Tuesday's complaint that Republican Sen. Eddie Farnsworth failed to allow open testimony at last week’s meeting and wants him reprimanded. They also complained that he called state police to remove members of the group from the meeting. Farnsworth acted after the group’s contract lobbyist called the measure racist. The Senate's president defended Farnsworth as fair and says the group known as LUCHA appeared to have staged a disruption.
BALLOT PROPOSAL-SENTENCING
Proposal would cut prison time for non-dangerous offenders
PHOENIX (AP) — Advocates for overhauling Arizona’s criminal justice system want to put a proposal on the November ballot that would cut the sentences of non-dangerous offenders for good behavior. A ballot proposal filed on Tuesday would allow for the release of non-dangerous offenders after serving half of their sentences. Currently, inmates generally must serve 85% of their punishments. The latest measure wouldn’t apply to people convicted of sexual assault, murder and dangerous crimes against children. Organizers have until early July to gather the 237,000 signatures needed to put the measure on the ballot for voters to decide.
TRUMP
Trump vows to 'clean up' LA at Olympic meeting briefing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump has veered into politics during a briefing on preparations for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, criticizing the city's political leadership for failing to curtail its homeless epidemic. Trump said if Los Angeles doesn't “clean it up fast,” he will intervene. Trump has battled with California's Democratic leaders throughout his three years in office. He also has repeatedly lashed out at the mayors of Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who represents a San Francisco district, over the homeless issues in those cities. Trump made the comments as he met Tuesday with the Los Angeles Olympic committee to get an update on preparations for the games.
ARIZONA LAWMAKER-ETHICS COMPLAINTS
Arizona House ethics chair vows fast inquiry into lawmaker
PHOENIX (AP) — The head of the Arizona House Ethics Committee is vowing to conduct a fair, thorough and speedy inquiry into allegations that a lawmaker had an improper relationship with a lobbyist and used his power to help her personally. Rep. John Allen said after a Tuesday committee meeting that the complaints against fellow Republican Rep. David Cook must be completely investigated and vowed to do so quickly. Allen says that's important for both Cook and voters who may be asked to re-elect him in November. Cook faces two ethics complaints, and the House has hired outside lawyers to investigate them. He has denied wrongdoing.
CHINA OUTBREAK-ASIAN AMERICAN BUSINESSES
Misguided virus fears hitting Asian American businesses
NEW YORK (AP) — Asian-American businesses in major U.S. cities are seeing a remarkable decline in customers amid fears about the viral outbreak that originated in China. City and health officials are trying to stanch the financial bleeding through information campaigns and personal visits to shops and restaurants. They emphasize that with just 15 cases diagnosed in the entire country there is no reason to avoid them. Some business owners have seen their customer traffic cut by more than half and are anxiously waiting for things to return to normal.
CAR CRASHES IN HOME
Man dead after crashing car into Mesa house
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after crashing into a home in Mesa. AZFamily.com reports the crash happened early Monday morning near Lindsay and Broadway roads. According to Mesa firefighters, the man suffered a medical crisis which led to the crash. They pronounced him dead at the scene. The couple people who live in the home were not hurt. Homeowner Jeff Fried told the Phoenix TV station that he is thankful the master bedroom is in the back of the house. The man, who was in his 40s, has not been identified.