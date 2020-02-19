Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has proposed in his new budget $250 million for a variety of Everglades restoration projects, many of which have been on the drawing board for decades. Florida is critical for Trump’s reelection bid and the state’s voters are well aware of the major issues such as climate change and water quality. Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says the funding boost will keep many projects on track after years of fits and starts. Some involve construction of reservoirs to act as filters that would keep out harmful nutrients and pollutants. Others deal with the the quality and quantity of water flowing through Everglades National Park.