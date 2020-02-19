1 of 3 men charged in 2015 Albany death takes the witness stand

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The murder trial for a 2015 Albany death continued Wednesday morning.
Jamie Washington is standing trial in connection to the death of James Hawkins, who was found dead behind a motel on West Highland Avenue in July 2015.
Mylan Mahoney and Malcolm Offord were also charged but have entered guilty pleas.
Offord took the witness stand on Wednesday.
He told his account of what happened on July 5, 2015.
Offord said he, along with Washington, Mahoney and Offord’s family member, said they planned to buy drugs but that the conversation turned to robbing a drug dealer.
The plan was talked about on the morning of July 5.
Offord said he eventually went to get gas. After getting gas, Offord said his family member called him. Offord, Mahoney and Washington then went over the initial plan of buying drugs. The three eventually went to a family barbeque.
Offord testified that around 8:45 p.m., Washington said let’s go rob somebody.
Offord said he took Mahoney and Washington to their houses to change clothes — Washington and Maloney wore all black.
The three also stopped by another house to get a handgun before heading to the Traveler Inn and Suite.
Offord testified he was in his car during the incident but said he was aware of the plan to rob someone.
He heard gunshots and then saw Mahoney and Washington get in the car.
Offord said it was quiet in the car afterward and Washington lit up a cigarette. After the incident, Mahoney was taken to someone else’s house and Washington was dropped off at his house. Offord said he only knew Mahoney and Washington for about five to six months.
Around 10 p.m. that night, Offord said a family member told him that someone in the area was shot.
Offord testified he learned he is related to Hawkins and found out from a family member while in jail.
On the stand, Offord said he didn’t tell detectives the whole truth about the incident. He said his principles at the time told him to give a different story to detectives.
Offord testified he took a plea deal so he could tell the truth. He said his faith made him change his story and tell the truth.
Offord also testified that Mahoney told him, while the two were in jail, that Washington shot Hawkins.
The defense asked Offord about the group’s initial plan to rob someone. Offord said their plan was to only rob drug dealers.
