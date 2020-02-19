Muscogee Co. School Board recognizes Deltas and their support of district’s hygiene repository

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board recognized the support from an organization during it’s Tuesday night meeting.
The Delta Sigma Theta Columbus Alumnae Chapter spoke at the meeting about their support of education and of the district’s hygiene repository. As part of the project and as a school board member, Board Chair Pat Hugley Green said the project helps support the whole child by providing resources for person hygiene needs.
"We will continue to support that project because it's important that we support the hygiene needs of girls and boys,” said Hugley Green.
"It's unreasonable to think that the school district can do it alone and it's important that they have community partners,” said Larae Moore of the Delta Sigma Theta’s Columbus Alumnae Chapter. “Whatever your specialty is, you’ve got to have community partners, and so we want to stand in that gap and be a community partner."
The Delta’s donated 250 feminine hygiene kits and a check to the hygiene repository totally more than $1,000. They said they’re committed to raising $2,200 by June in support of the hygiene repository.
