Public meeting scheduled to get input on possible parking meters or pay stations in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you regularly park in Uptown Columbus, you may want to mark your calendar to attend a public meeting next week. City leaders will be gathering to hear your thoughts about parking management options.
Right now, they are looking at possibly adding parking meters or pay stations to the two hour spots currently available in Uptown. Whether you would pay with cash or use a mobile app on your phone is still up for debate.
The free parking garages, however, are staying put.
Parkings spots are a hot commodity in Uptown Columbus. After more than a decade of deliberation about adding a parking management system like meters or pay stations, city leaders are starting the process with a public meeting.
“I’m for them frankly. I spend a lot of time downtown for work meetings and stuff. The two hour parking and having to move your cars is kind of a pain. So if there was an option where we could just pay and feed the meter, it would be a lot better for us," one man said.
“I would choose to have parking meters so that more people would use the free parking lot,” a Columbus State University student added.
“I think it’s a great idea, I’d much rather be able to pay for time than worry about having to move my car or getting a ticket,” another man said.
Although no one in Uptown Wednesday expressed negative feelings toward parking meters or pay stations, city leaders want to be clear the free parking garages are not going anywhere.
“The garages are here to stay,” METRA’s Director Rosa Evans said.
Prices and allotted time frames are not being discussed quite yet, but if the city does install meters, will the cost be worth it?
“Hopefully they pay for themselves," Evans said.
A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.
“It’s definitely going to move Columbus into the future," Evans said. “No final decisions have been made at this point. We want to hear from the public.”
“Show up, let your voice be heard. That’s why we do them. We really genuinely want to know what people’s sensitivity level is for any type of parking constraints," Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson added.
If the city decides to go forward with meters or pay stations, it will take several months for the change to actually happen.
