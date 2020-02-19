Rain Keeps On Keepin’ On

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In a non-surprising weather update, rain continues to fall and fog has formed again across the Valley Wednesday morning, but we expect showers to taper off briefly this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also cool down a touch from the 60s to the 50s throughout the day as a cold front moves through the Southeast. This same front will stall out nearby, serving as a focal point for more widespread rain on Thursday, though rain should ramp up again past midnight tonight.
Another 1-3” of rain is possible through tomorrow, so we’ll keep an eye out for any flooding concerns. Tomorrow it will turn even colder as an Arctic air mass settles into the Southeast, making for a cold, blustery, and soggy Thursday. Finally, sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday, though it will be chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the 50s. Enjoy the drier weather once it returns—more clouds move back in Sunday ahead of another round of rain chances in store next week.
