Rain Keeps On Keepin’ On

Another 1-3” of rain is possible through tomorrow, so we’ll keep an eye out for any flooding concerns. Tomorrow it will turn even colder as an Arctic air mass settles into the Southeast, making for a cold, blustery, and soggy Thursday. Finally, sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday, though it will be chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the 50s. Enjoy the drier weather once it returns—more clouds move back in Sunday ahead of another round of rain chances in store next week.