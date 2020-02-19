Rise in car break-ins leads to LaGrange police warning residents

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange say that they have seen a sharp increase in the number of entering auto and auto theft cases in the 2019 and 2020 calendar years.
In 2019, there was a 53 percent increase in the number of reported car burglaries than the previous year.
Looking back at data from these years shows that most of the vehicles targeted in these acts were unlocked with keys subsequently left inside the vehicle.
90 percent of the entering auto cases involved vehicles that were unsecured and had valuables inside. The primary items stolen were firearms, purses, wallets, sunglasses and money.
Police also note that once perpetrators have identified an area as having a large amount of unlocked cars in the area, they are much more likely to target the same area again.
LPD is encouraging all residents to remove the valuables and secure your vehicle.
