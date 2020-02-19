Thursday Super Soaker

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday will be a complete washout a steady cold rain throughout the day, tapering off in the evening from west to east. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s by afternoon to add insult to injury.
Sunshine returns Friday into the weekend as high pressure pushes across the region. It will remain chilly with highs in the 50s & lows in the 20s & 30s. A freeze is likely Friday & Saturday night.
Clouds once again increase on Sunday ahead of the next system, with rain returning on Monday. No severe weather is expected.
