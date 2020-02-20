Cirque du Soleil comes to Columbus for 6 performances

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cirque du Soleil is in Columbus Thursday night for six performances.
Cirque du Soleil presents Axel, an ice spectacle that features spectacular skating, breathtaking acrobatics, visual effects, and live music.
In Cirque du Soleil Axel, the music serves a narrative thread that guides characters and audiences as they journey with characters Axel and Lei to discover that true love shines even brighter than the most radiant star.
"It's a one of a kind show,” said flyer Kenny Strong. “There are things in this show that have never been done. There are going to be a lot of first times---lighting, the singing, the dancing all bundled up in one big package."
Performances will run through Sunday.
To purchase tickets to the show, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.