Columbus police release surveillance photos of car in Brighton Rd. drive-by homicide

Columbus police release surveillance photos of car in Brighton Rd. drive-by homicide
Vehicle reportedly involved in shooting on Brighton Rd. (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Alex Jones | February 20, 2020 at 3:16 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 3:16 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a Columbus man on Brighton Rd.

Officers responded to Brighton Rd. and Quincy Dr. on Feb. 19 just before 2:00 p.m. to find Robert Grear suffering from a gunshot wound.

Grear was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he passed away from his injuries.

It was reported to investigators that Grear as walking down Brighton Rd. when a vehicle pulled up next to him, shot him and then drove away.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man between the ages of 18 and 30.

Anyone with information about the murder of Grear is asked to contact detectives at 706-225-4469.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.