Columbus police release surveillance photos of car in Brighton Rd. drive-by homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a Columbus man on Brighton Rd.
Officers responded to Brighton Rd. and Quincy Dr. on Feb. 19 just before 2:00 p.m. to find Robert Grear suffering from a gunshot wound.
Grear was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he passed away from his injuries.
It was reported to investigators that Grear as walking down Brighton Rd. when a vehicle pulled up next to him, shot him and then drove away.
Witnesses described the suspect as a man between the ages of 18 and 30.
Anyone with information about the murder of Grear is asked to contact detectives at 706-225-4469.
