Cougars top Lakers; Lady Cougars fall to Clayton State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Landrius Horton had 26 points and Bryant Givens added 22 as the Columbus State Cougars beat the Clayton State Lakers 108-90 on Wednesday night at the Lumpkin Center.
The Cougars (14-10, 9-7 Peach Belt) opened the game on a 21-9 run before the Lakers (6-17, 4-12 PBC) went on a run of their own to take a 23-22 lead. CSU put together a strong finish to the opening half to take a 47-40 lead at the break and never looked back.
Bryant Hart of Clayton State led all scorers with 30 points.
The CSU Lady Cougars didn’t fare as well. With leading scorer LeeAysia Williamson out on concussion protocol, Kaihla Carter stepped with 24 points, but it wasn’t enough as Clayton State won 77-72.
The loss drops the Lady Cougars to fourth place in the Peach Belt Conference standing with just three games left on the regular season schedule.
