Drying Out; Cooler Temperatures Settle In

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain continues across the Valley this evening, but the heavy rain will be moving out soon with temperatures continuing to drop. We’ll have to watch for additional river flooding through the weekend with water upstream rolling down this way, along with areas of black ice in our northern counties where temperatures can drop to below freezing tonight and early Friday morning. We’ll maintain a slight chance of showers during the day on Friday, but sunshine will return on Saturday with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s after a cold start. Sunday, clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system with highs near 60, and that will lead us to a wet day Monday with rain likely at times. Showers will be possible Tuesday morning, but we should dry things out for the middle and end of next week. Another shot of colder air will move in next week with highs back in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.