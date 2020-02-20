Georgia Military College names new Executive Director of Columbus campus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Military College’s Columbus campus has named a retired Major General as its new Executive Director.
Major General, USA (Ret.) David C. Coburn is joining the GMC team in March after retiring from the U.S. Army after a 37-year career.
Coburn was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1982 in the Infantry after graduating from Columbus State University with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. He also holds Master’s degrees in Business Administration from Syracuse University and Resourcing National Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.
His final assignment for the Army was the Commanding General for the United States Army Financial Management Command in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“The reputation of Georgia Military College not only across the state, but nationally in the military, is just great,” Coburn said. “Georgia Military College gives an opportunity to civilians and military students that might not have the educational background or financial ability to attend other colleges or universities, for them to come in and earn a two-year degree, and then either pursue a Bachelor of Applied Science degree with us, or to move on to another institution for a four-year degree. When you leave GMC, you’ll be prepared because here, you’re set up for success.”
