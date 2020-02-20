Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays are offering fans a win-win-win-win proposition. Trying to draw bigger crowds to barren Tropicana Field, the Rays came up with a crowd-pleasing ticket plan Wednesday. The ``Win Pack’’ lets a fan pick any four regular-season Rays game to attend for a total of $99. If the Rays win all four, the fan gets a voucher for a free ticket to another game. As long as fans keep choosing games the Rays win, they can continue to come back for free. Despite going 96-66 and making the playoffs last year, the Rays ranked next-to-last in the majors in home attendance, ahead of only the Miami Marlins