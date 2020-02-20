2020 homicide numbers nearly double compared to February 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The death of a man in Columbus Wednesday marked the city’s ninth homicide of 2020.
27-year-old Robert Grear was killed in a drive-by shooting on Brighton Road. Grear was walking when someone pulled up in a car and shot him.
The homicide number is nearly double the number of homicides compared to this time last year.
The Columbus Police Department’s homicide unit is working the cases each day in hopes of getting the perpetrators off the streets and provide closure to the families of the victims.
“The homicide unit and our detectives take it personally," said Maj. J.D. Hawk. "Not being able to solve a case wears on a detective. They want to solve the case.”
The majority of this year’s murders in Columbus have involved gunfire.
