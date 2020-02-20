LaGrange police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a missing teen.
16-year-old Elaysia Pink was last seen February 12 and her last known contact with family members was at 10 p.m. the same night.
Police say Elaysia ran away with burgundy travel luggage that has pink spirals and wheels. She had a brown and white dog with her.
Elaysia is 51” and weighs 90 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2695 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.