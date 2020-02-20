Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-TRUMP-CLEMENCY-FLORIDA
Trump clemency recipient links her case to Kardashian West
HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman who got clemency from President Donald Trump in a $205 million Medicare fraud scam says her case was brought to Trump's attention by a woman whose own clemency came at the urging of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West. Judith Negron was eight years into a 35-year-sentence. She's among 11 inmates who received clemency from Trump. She calls former prisoner Alice Johnson her “guardian angel.” Johnson was serving life without parole for drug offenses when Trump granted clemency in 2018. Trump has worked outside the traditional pardon process, appearing to favor cases that catch his attention. Some have been championed by friends and celebrities.
FELONS VOTING-FLORIDA
Court: Florida can't bar felons from vote over fines, fees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court says Florida cannot bar felons who served their time from registering to vote simply because they have failed to pay all fines and fees stemming from their cases. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Tallahassee federal judge's decision that the law implementing Amendment 4 amounted to an unfair poll tax. Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to appeal. Amendment 4 was approved in 2018 to allow as many as 1.6 million ex-felons to regain their right to vote. The Republican-led Legislature later passed a law saying they must first pay any fines and fees.
MUSIC FESTIVAL DEATH
Man who went missing at music festival found dead in lake
WEST BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Detectives believe they've found the body of a man who went missing during a Florida music festival over the weekend. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a body suspected to be 34-year-old Matt Eastwood was spotted Wednesday morning floating in a lake near Sunset Cove Amphitheater in West Boca Raton. Eastwood had last been seen Sunday night at the Forbidden Kingdom music festival, which features bass and dubstep music. The body was taken to the county medical examiner's office to confirm his identity and determine a cause of death. Investigators said they didn't suspect foul play.
CONSTRUCTION SITE-REMAINS
Construction crew finds human remains in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say human remains were found at a construction site in Jacksonville. A construction crew found three bones on Tuesday afternoon at a spot where an overpass is being built. Now authorities are searching the site and a site where some fill dirt was brought in from to see if they can find additional bones. The medical examiner's office confirmed that the bones are human. Jacksonville Sheriff's Sgt. Steve Rudlaff says it could take a week to complete the search. There were no pieces of clothing or ID found at the site.
TV-BLACK IN SPACE
'Black in Space' looks at final frontier of civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new documentary looks at the final frontier of civil rights: getting black astronauts into space amid segregation, discrimination and the Cold War. “Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier” is scheduled to air Monday on the Smithsonian Channel. It examines the race to get black astronauts onto rockets. The effort began under President John F. Kennedy. But the U.S. wouldn't send a black astronaut into space until 1983. The film shows how former Soviet Union beat the U.S. and sent into space Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Méndez. He was the first Latin American and first person of African descent to reach space.
SEWAGE SPILL-FINE
Florida fines Fort Lauderdale $1.8 million for sewage spills
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida is fining the city of Fort Lauderdale for massive sewage spills that have sent millions of gallons of wastewater into waterways and neighborhoods. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection sent a letter to the city's mayor on Tuesday informing him of the $1.8 million fine. The spills began in December and have continued through early February. The city owes the fine by March 31. The mayor says he doesn't know where they'll find the money to pay the fine. He had hoped the state would allow them to instead use the money toward fixing the problem.
MELANIA TRUMP-SPEECH
First lady Melania Trump honored by Christian college
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First lady Melania Trump touted her “Be Best” program and the Trump administration's battle against the opioid crisis as she accept an award from a Florida Christian college. The first lady told the 550 attendees at Palm Beach Atlantic University's “Women of Distinction” luncheon Wednesday that her anti-cyber bullying and anti-drug abuse initiative has been a success. She said the program is teaching children respect and that the Trump administration's efforts have led to the first drop in U.S. opioid deaths in three decades. The 2,500-student university says it honored the first lady for her compassion and kindness, calling her a worldwide role model.
COLUMBUS SHIPS-REPLICAS
Columbus ship replicas sail into Mississippi harbor
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Replicas of Christopher Columbus' Niña and Pinta ships have arrived at a harbor on Mississippi's Gulf Coast. About a dozen spectators lined a pier Wednesday in Biloxi as the ships arrived. Columbus sailed across the Atlantic on the Niña on his three voyages of discovery to the New world beginning in 1492. The original Niña was last heard of in 1501, but the 1991 replica serves as a floating museum. While in port, the ships will be open for public tours. They are scheduled to leave Biloxi on Monday, March 2. After a week-long stop in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the ships will head to Florida.
UNION-AUTOS-CORRUPTION
Ex-UAW official convicted in bribery scheme sent to prison
DETROIT (AP) — A former United Auto Workers union official who received bribes and kickbacks from a vendor has been sentenced to 28 months in prison. Mike Grimes of Fort Myers, Florida was accused of receiving more than $1.5 million in bribes, including $10,000 worth of cosmetic surgery for a relative while working at a UAW-General Motors training center. The 66-year-old Grimes pleaded guilty in September to money laundering and conspiracy charges. The sentence imposed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman is longer than the two years sought by prosecutors.
UNACCOMPANIED CHILD-ASSAULT
Father sues airline over boy's sexual assault during layover
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man in Florida is suing an airline, saying his 6-year-old son was sexually assaulted by an airline employee while traveling as an unaccompanied minor from Brazil to the United States. The father filed the negligence lawsuit Monday against LATAM Airlines in federal court in Orlando, Florida. The lawsuit says the airline failed to train its employees and supervise them. The lawsuit says a flight attendant misplaced the boy's travel documents and he was unable to board a Florida-bound flight. The lawsuit says the boy was put up at a hotel where he was assaulted by an airline employee. The airlines says it's taking the allegations seriously.