Man captured after Jan. officer-involved shooting that ended with a Valley officer nearly struck by a vehicle

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Cusseta man is in custody after fleeing police and nearly striking an officer with his vehicle one month ago.
On Jan. 20, the Valley Police Department and the Chambers County Drug Task Force were executing a search warrant and drug arrest on Lantuck Rd. at approximately 12:10 a.m.
An officer was driving an impounded vehicle to the Chambers County Drug Task Force office and was on Lantuck Rd. near Hopewell Rd. when a gray truck turned off of Hopewell Rd. and drove at him head on.
The officer slammed on the brakes and the vehicle stalled. The officer got out of the vehicle and identified himself as an officer to get the driver of the truck to stop.
The driver told the officer he could not stop and sped off, throwing rocks and mud onto the officer. The vehicle drove to the residence where the search warrant had taken place and turned around when he saw a task force unit waiting for him.
The vehicle drove back up the road at a high rate of speed and drove directly at the first officer. The officer ran, but could not find a place to hide and responded by firing several shots at the vehicle. The vehicle barely missed the officer and drove off to Hopewell Rd. leading to a police chase before the driver of the vehicle got away.
The driver was recognized as 32-year-old Cody Dewayne McManus of Cusseta. Investigators were able to get arrest warrants for McManus on a charge of attempted murder.
McManus was located and arrested in Anniston, Ala. on Feb. 19 and was brought back to Chambers County where he is currently being held.
