Mednax: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) _ Mednax Inc. (MD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.
The physician group posted revenue of $905.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $900.9 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.5 billion, or $17.94 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.51 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Mednax expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 63 cents.
Mednax shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 27% in the last 12 months.
