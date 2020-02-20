8-month-pregnant 15-year-old runaway reported missing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus teenager who is eight-months-pregnant has been reported missing after reportedly running away.
15-year-old Akharia Ewing was last seen in the area of Henry Ave. on Feb. 18.
Police believe she may be with Temoore Jeric Wheat of Phenix City in a navy blue Honda Civic with an expired paper tag.
Ewing is 5′2″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown.
Anyone with information on Ewing’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.