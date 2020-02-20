NEW DETAILS: Suspect claims victim in Rice St. shootout fired first shot; suspect owed victim money

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details are emerging in a Rice St. shootout that killed one man after the suspect made his first court appearance.
27-year-old Trey Campbell is charged with the Feb. 9 murder of 34-year-old Shovawn Baker.
In court testimony, detectives say that Campbell and Baker were involved in a heated exchange in the kitchen of a Rice St. home that turned deadly.
Campbell reportedly owed Baker $2,000, but it is unclear if this is a fact the men were arguing over. Campbell was also reportedly jumped by three unknown men and had reason to believe that Baker was involved.
Campbell claims that Baker was the first to fire shots. He suffered two gunshot wounds, one in the lower abdomen and a second in the hand. Campbell says that he returned the fire and struck Baker four times.
Stacey Jackson, Campbell’s defense attorney, claims that Campbell’s actions were in self-defense. Campbell pleaded not guilty to charges of murder.
Campbell’s case was bound over to Superior Court.
