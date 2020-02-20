Only Going to Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Rain should gradually come to an end overnight, though some lingering clouds are possible Friday morning. Overall though, sunshine returns Friday afternoon and sticks around for a much-needed sunny Saturday; however, this will not be warm, spring-like sunshine. Temperatures will fall throughout the day today, putting us well into the 40s this afternoon, and back in the 30s tomorrow and Saturday morning. Beginning tomorrow, highs will run below average in the 50s and stick around through the weekend. More clouds return Sunday ahead of our next rainmaker bringing another dose of wet weather on Monday. Despite a brief warm-up early next week, the overall weather pattern looks colder for the end of February.