Rogers Corp.: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) _ Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $28.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.14 per share.
The specialty materials company posted revenue of $193.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $47.3 million, or $2.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $898.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 95 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.11.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $200 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $210.1 million.
Rogers Corp. shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $110.64, a fall of 19% in the last 12 months.
