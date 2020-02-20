Shooting woes continue in midweek loss for No. 13 Auburn

ATHENS, Ga. (WSFA) - Auburn’s road struggles continued Wednesday night. The No. 13 Tigers (22-4, 9-4) lost their fourth game of the season in a 65-55 defeat at Georgia (13-13, 3-10).
For the second time this season, Auburn has lost back-to-back games. Following a loss at Missouri Saturday, Bruce Pearl’s Tigers couldn’t bounce back in Athens during the midweek hoops session.
The Tigers entered shooting 38.8 percent from the field on the road this season, and 24.1 percent from three. Inside Stegeman Coliseum, the Tigers shot well below both averages. They finished with a 31.3 percent field goal percentage, and a 15.4 three-point percentage.
Auburn trailed by just six points going into halftime but was unable to close that gap in the game’s final 20 minutes.
After having made only one three-pointer against Missouri Saturday, Auburn made just one three-pointer in 11 tries in the first half of the Georgia game. They made just 3 of 15 attempts in the second half.
Senior guard J’Von McCormick made three of Auburn’s four three-pointers in the game. He led the Tigers with 22 points in 36 minutes played. He scored 11 points and knocked down a pair of threes in the second half to keep Auburn within striking distance.
Auburn’s record on the road falls to 4-4 following the loss. The Tigers look to bounce back when they play host to the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Tip-off is 11 a.m. from Auburn Arena.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.