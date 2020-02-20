Stewart Community Home in Columbus in need of supplies and donations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart Community Home has been serving the Chattahoochee Valley for many years.
The community home provides safe, permanent, and transitional housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and have physical and intellectual disabilities.
The non-profit organization has recently reached capacity and is asking people in the area to help with donations.
“I’ve heard them talking about it," said resident Jaymie Jordan. "It costs money and it costs a lot of money. This place needs to be kept up not only because it’s a residence for like 60 people, staff members they work here everyday. It needs to be safe and secure.”
The director of activities said they are in desperate need of a new washer and dryer set to accommodate the influx of residents. Each resident shares a room with three other people. Officials at Stewart Community Home said there’s also a need for comforters, sheets and pillow cases for people to sleep on.
People who would like to donate can drop off donations to the Stewart Community Home located at 1125 15th Street. To view its donation list, click here.
